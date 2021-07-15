Walt Disney World begins EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival officially kicked off Thursday at Walt Disney World.

New signage for EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival on July 15, 202- (McReynolds)

The 129-day event allows guests to sample delicious foods across six continents, see live entertainment, shop merchandise and enjoy family fun for all ages.

[TRENDING: Disturbing details in stabbing of Florida teen | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’| PICS: Lightning strikes near Florida beach]

A number of fan-favorite Global Marketplaces will return to the festival, including Hawaii, Australia, Germany, Canada, Appleseed Orchard, Flavors from Fire and Greece.

Ad

This year’s festival also includes some all-new Global Marketplace concepts, including the Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experience, Lobster Landing, The Noodle Exchange, Kenya, The Swanky Saucy Swine and the Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina.

New Global Marketplacd, The Noodle Exchange at the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival (McReynolds)

Some of the Global Marketplace locations have opened with the festival, however others will be opening later this fall.

Click here to see the whole menu for this year’s festival.

Disney said the 2021 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival opens with America Gardens Bandstand presented by Florida Blue Medicare, a live music concert series that will be presented Friday through Monday evenings. Other live entertainment in this year’s festival includes JAMMin’ Chefs, Mariachi Cobre and the Voices of Liberty at America Gardens Theatre.

Ad

EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival (McReynolds)

The theme park is also offering its Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak scavenger hunt this year.

Families who purchase a map from locations including Port of Entry, Pin Traders and World Traveler can search for Remy, the famous chef, as he is placed throughout the park. Those who find all the hidden statuettes and return the map will receive a surprise.

Guests can also take part in Emile’s Fromage Montage.

Anyone who purchases five cheese dishes featured in the festival passport will receive a specialty prize unique to the festival.

The festival this year is presented by Corkcicle, an innovative drinkware company. Guests who visit the Shimmering Sips Global Marketplace and four other locations during the event will discover several beverage options available for purchase in exclusive keepsake Corkcicle premium beverage containers.

Ad

Merchandise at EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival (McReynolds)

The event will also have other special, themed merchandise including a “Beauty and the Beast” inspired merchandise collection, Chef Remy apparel, Mickey and Minnie apple orchard collection and a Figment annual passholder collection.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will be running through Nov. 20.

As the event continues into the fall, it will be part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” beginning Oct. 1 in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

The festival is free with admission, which does require a reservation.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.