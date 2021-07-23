‘See you real soon:’ Disney Cruise Line to resume sailings out of Port Canaveral next month

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – After more than a yearlong hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Cruise Line is set to resume sailings out of Port Canaveral next month, the company announced on Friday.

According to a tweet by Disney Parks, cruises will resume Aug. 9.

[TRENDING: YIMBY: Group wants more housing in Central Fla. | Police: Accused robbers used apps to target LGBTQ+ community | ‘Sufficiently worried:’ Doctor blames low vaccination rates for spike in COVID cases]

Ad

“This just in! Beginning Aug. 9, the Disney Dream will kick off our long-awaited return to cruising with three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral, FL,” the tweet read.

“I am thrilled that the time has come to charter fun with your Disney friends, to relax in a tropical paradise and to enjoy all the enchantment of Disney Cruise Line. While some things may look a bit different for now, you can rest assured that the dazzling entertainment, impeccable service and attention to detail that have long defined Disney vacations remain the same,” said President of Disney Signature Experiences Thomas Mazloum.

Disney Cruise Line performed its first test cruise with cast members on board the Disney Dream last weekend.

The company said its taking a multi-layered approach to health and wellness for each of its cruises.

Ad

Guests will see a number of changes prior to and when they step on board.

Disney Cruise Line said it’s strongly encouraging guests to become vaccinated before their cruise, however, vaccinations will not be required before departing. Any guest who is not vaccinated will be required to show a negative coronavirus test before leaving home, and at the port on embarkation day.

Those who are vaccinated must show proof of vaccination status.

Face coverings will be required in most indoor locations while on board.

Captain Minnie Mouse on board Disney Cruise Line (Disney Cruise Line)

On the ship, Disney is increasing its sanitization efforts. Guests will see reduced capacities, increased hand sanitizer stations, optimal physical distancing and the use of touchless technologies.

Touchless technologies will help guests check in, chat with virtual assistants, join virtual queues and access dining menus and more.

Disney Cruise Line said its cast members on board are receiving advanced training ahead of the sailings and specialized doctors will be on board to assist any passenger.

Ad

“With all the health and well-being measures in place, it’s time to set sail and get back to the magic once again. It gives me great pleasure to quote my boss as I say, ‘We will see you real soon,’” Mazloum concluded in the video.

Click here to learn about health and safety protocols in place, as well as future cruising opportunities.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.