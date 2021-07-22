Disney 50th anniversary celebration décor coming to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – The sparkle and shine of Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration is making its way to Orlando International Airport.

On Thursday, Disney shared the first look at what passengers entering and exiting the terminal will see very soon.

[TRENDING: Lawmaker frustrated by COVID misinformation | Woman accused of skinny-dipping in stranger’s pool | VIDEO: See inside capsule during Blue Origin’s first passenger spaceflight]

Ad

Disney said guests will see a number of new additions including a wide-spanning art installation that features popular Disney characters in the train terminal stations, glowing light patterns and immersive photo opportunities.

New decor coming to Orlando International Airport (Disney Parks Blog)

“Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World share a commitment to the Central Florida community. We proudly recognize the outstanding accomplishment of our longtime partner as they celebrate this impressive 50th anniversary milestone,” said Phil Brown, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “Collaborating on a commemorative presence at Florida’s busiest airport means we get to be the first moment of celebration for guests flying into Orlando to be part of the spectacular fanfare.”

Disney created a similar display at the airport before the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy‘s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019.

Orlando International Airport is currently in the process of constructing a new South Complex Terminal. It’s expected to open in 2022.

Ad

New South Terminal rendering at Orlando International Airport (GOAA)

Disney is expected to open an all-new store in the terminal. Disney currently has two other locations in other parts of the airport.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.