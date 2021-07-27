First Look: Disney shares new video of ‘Harmonious’ show

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared new details and video of the all-new upcoming show, Harmonious.

The show is currently in development at EPCOT’s World Showcase Lagoon and will make its grand debut on Oct. 1 as part of the launch of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” marking the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

“Harmonious is an amazing story. It captures the music and the energy of our characters in a way never before imagined,” said Steven Davison, Executive Creative Director at Disney Live Entertainment.

“Harmonious” will debut Oct. 1, 2021, at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Walt Disney World)

Disney said the show will feature three distinct acts that include the themes: gather, celebrate and unite. Over the years, Disney said cultures from around the world have provided inspiration for some of its popular films and music. Officials said in “Harmonious,” a global community of musical artists have come together and reinterpreted those familiar stories and songs in their own voice, honoring their respective cultures.

Take a look at the video below shared by Disney Parks.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to not just celebrate the music, the stories, and the characters but to actually honor and celebrate the cultures that inspired us most,” said Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony, Vice President of Creative at Disney Live Entertainment.

Disney said the show begins with a sunrise, and as the world awakens, guests are set out on a journey that takes them across the globe.

Guests will see characters including Moana, Aladdin, Mulan, Brave’s Merida and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Disney said when Harmonious begins it will be one of the largest shows ever created for a Disney park.

