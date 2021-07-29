Disney World guests will have to wear masks again

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests at Disney World will have to wear masks again regardless of vaccination status starting July 30, according to the theme park’s website.

Face coverings will be required for all guests ages 2 and up while indoors, while on a Disney bus, while riding the monorail, while riding the Disney Skyliner and while going on an attraction.

Theme park officials said masks remain optional while guests are outside.

For the past six weeks, guests were allowed to go without wearing a mask within the parks if they were fully vaccinated.

Also on Wednesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings encouraged all businesses including Disney World to require guests to wear masks.

The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Orange County is now at 15.58 percent. Health officials usually hope for the number to be between 5-10%. A month ago it was at 3.7%.

Orange County also reported 1,371 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest amount in a single day for Orange County.