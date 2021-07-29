Universal Orlando team members to wear masks in latest face covering policy

ORLANDO, Fla. – All Universal team members will be required to wear masks starting on Saturday, according to a spokeswoman with the theme park.

“The health safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” Kristen Clark Smith said in a statement.

Universal is encouraging guests to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recently issued guidance saying regardless of vaccination status, everyone should wear masks indoors when out in public.

“All team members will wear face coverings while working indoors in guest areas and all will continue to practice social distancing,” Smith said in a statement.

Guests at Disney World will have to wear masks again regardless of vaccination status starting July 30, according to the theme park’s website.

Also on Wednesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings encouraged all businesses including Disney World to require guests to wear masks.

The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Orange County is now at 15.58%. Health officials usually hope for the number to be between 5-10%. A month ago it was at 3.7%.