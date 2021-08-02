2 shot while sleeping in Holly Hill apartment

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – Two people were shot while they were sleeping in a Holly Hill apartment, police said.a

The shooting was reported early Monday on 15th Street near Nova Road.

Holly Hill Acting Police Chief Jeff Miller said someone got out of a vehicle and fired several shots into an apartment, striking two adult victims.

The victims were taken to a hospital, but their conditions have not been released.

Details about the shooter have not been released.