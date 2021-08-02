Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

2 shot while sleeping in Holly Hill apartment

Shooting reported on 15th Street near Nova Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – Two people were shot while they were sleeping in a Holly Hill apartment, police said.a

The shooting was reported early Monday on 15th Street near Nova Road.

Holly Hill Acting Police Chief Jeff Miller said someone got out of a vehicle and fired several shots into an apartment, striking two adult victims.

The victims were taken to a hospital, but their conditions have not been released.

Details about the shooter have not been released.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

