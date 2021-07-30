Stolen credit cards land man, woman behind bars, Lake County deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators say a man broke into a home in Lake County and then he and a woman went on a shopping spree with the victim’s stolen credit cards.

Deputies arrested John Mobley, 44, and Brooke Holycross, 37, Wednesday at a hotel in Ormond Beach. Both are being held, as of this writing, in the Volusia County jail.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, the victim received notice of fraudulent purchases being made with credit cards she kept at her home. When she got back to her house, the victim found the place had been broken into, according to LCSO.

The woman reported jewelry, tools, electronics and Glock G17 9mm handgun had all been taken, in addition to the credit cards, deputies said.

Investigators found the credit cards had been used throughout Lake County, records show. Deputies enlisted the assistance of Volusia County deputies and Ormond Beach police to track down Mobley and Holycross.

Mobley faces charges for armed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

Holycross faces charges of fraudulent use of credit cards and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Deputies said both could face additional charges from other agencies as the investigation continues.