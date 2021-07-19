Partly Cloudy icon
84º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Man killed, woman injured in two-vehicle Lake County crash

Fatal crash happened on South Street near Caballo Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lake County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
A man was killed in a Lake County crash, officials say.
A man was killed in a Lake County crash, officials say.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-vehicle wreck in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. on South Street near Caballo Road.

[TRENDING: Judge puts hold on lifting CDC’s no sail order | How Jeff Bezos will soar into space | ‘Virus not over us:’ COVID hospitalizations increase]

The FHP said the man was taken to Leesburg Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email