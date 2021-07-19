Man killed, woman injured in two-vehicle Lake County crash

A man was killed in a Lake County crash, officials say.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-vehicle wreck in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. on South Street near Caballo Road.

The FHP said the man was taken to Leesburg Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

Details about the crash have not been released.