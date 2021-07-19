Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Orlando police seek red and black Camaro in connection with hit-and-run crash

Victim struck while standing outside vehicle

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Crime, Orange County
Video: Orlando police seeking red and black Camaro in connection with hit-and-run crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is looking for the driver of a red and black Camaro who hit a woman and several parked vehicles while downtown on the Fourth of July.

Records show the Camaro struck cars parked on the right side of Orange Avenue near Amelia Street around 10:30 p.m. before stopping momentarily, backing up and hitting several more cars and a woman who was standing outside her vehicle.

The woman’s leg was severely injured, and she will need surgery and rehabilitation, according to a news release.

The Camaro was captured on surveillance video shortly after the crash driving through the parking garage for Central Station Apartments, then turning onto Amelia Street and then turning right onto Garland Avenue, police said.

Anyone who sees the Camaro or has information about who was driving is asked to call the Orlando Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 407-246-2455 or Crimeline, at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

About the Author:

Adrienne joined News 6's digital team in October 2016 to cover breaking news, crime and community interest stories. She graduated from the University of Central Florida and began her journalism career at the Orlando Sentinel.

