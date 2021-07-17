Plant City man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run, Polk County deputies say

An 18-year-old from Plant City is in the Polk County Jail after turning himself in at a Polk County Sheriff’s Office substation, hours after he hit a a pedestrian in Mulberry and then fled the scene, deputies said.

Deputies took into custody Brock Case, who allegedly struck a 48-year-old Tampa man who was walking in the roadway on State Road 60 near Espo Drive in Mulberry around 9:10 p.m. on Friday, deputies said.

Case initially pulled over, but thought he had hit a dog, deputies said.

[TRENDING: New data shows Florida averages 6,500+ cases per day | More Saharan dust and La Nina | West Melbourne Walmart closes for deep cleaning ]

Ad

There was significant damage to the front of his truck, his airbag deployed, and both headlights were damaged to the point they were inoperable, deputies said.

Without further inspecting to see what he had hit or dialing 911, Case left the scene and drove home, deputies said.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Case reported the incident and was cooperative, deputies said.

Case has been charged with leaving the scene of crash involving death, which is a first-degree felony.

His truck has been impounded for further analysis, according to deputies.