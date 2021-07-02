Mother of 19-year-old killed in Orlando hit-and-run pleads for help to find driver responsible

ORLANDO, Fla. – The mother of a 19-year-old man killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash in April is asking for any tips that could help lead authorities to the driver responsible.

The Florida Highway Patrol said all possible leads “have been exhausted,” and Crimeline has put up two new billboards on Orange Avenue to help generate new tips regarding the April 2 crash that killed Anthony Mejias.

FHP released video of the incident in mid-April in an attempt to get new information and help find the driver. A car traveling south on Orange Avenue hit Mejias and drove off, troopers said. Mejias was taken to a hospital where he died on April 3.

Vivian Blanco, Mejias’ mother, will be speaking Friday afternoon near one of the newly installed billboards to ask anyone with information to report it to authorities. News 6 will be streaming live at noon at the top of this story.

Officials with the FHP described the suspect vehicle as a small car and said it appears about 23 seconds into the video, passing a semi-truck in the opposite direction.

The FHP said the man was from Pembroke Pines and his mother was able to identify him with authorities. The agency also said leaving the scene of a fatal crash is a first-degree felony.

Troopers are continuing to encourage the public to contact Crimeline if they have any information regarding the hit-and-run crash. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or to remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).