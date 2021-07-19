Deltona brothers arrested on attempted murder charges in drive-by shooting

DELTONA, Fla. – Two Deltona brothers, ages 25 and 17, were arrested Sunday on allegations of following their “adversaries” home from an altercation at a gas station and committing a drive-by shooting, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson Cantres, and his younger brother, Miguel Miranda, were arrested after an investigation into the Saturday night shooting on Danforth Avenue in Deltona.

Deputies were called around 10:30 p.m. after a vehicle was shot, officials said. No one was injured, deputies said.

One of the victims told deputies he was getting a drink at the Circle K at 2798 Elkcam Blvd. when Cantres showed him a gun in his waistband and threatened to kill him, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim said Cantres punched him in the face when they were outside the store and put his hand on his gun before again threatening to kill him as the victim prepared to defend himself, according to officials. When the victims drove away, deputies said the suspects followed them home. As the victims were getting out of their car, they saw the suspects’ vehicle slowly pass and heard multiple gunshots, with one bullet striking the car, officials said.

Deputies said they recovered the remnants of one round that hit the vehicle, and another that hit the front of the house.

The victims said they were familiar with at least one of the shooters and provided an Instagram photo of him, officials said. According to deputies, the photo was shown to the VSO school resource deputy at Pine Ridge High School and he identified Miranda.

Deputies said they connected Miranda’s address to the suspect vehicle and also identified the other suspect as Cantres.

Deputies said they conducted surveillance on the address, witnessed Cantres leave and took him into custody at a traffic stop. Detectives interviewed both Cantres and Miranda and determined Cantres fired the shots while Miranda drove the car, officials said.

The gun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered from the suspect vehicle, according to authorities. It was reported stolen in a burglary of an unlocked car in Deltona in February, but Miranda told detectives he got the gun from a friend, sheriff’s officials said.

Cantres was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into a dwelling, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody Monday morning on $76,000 bond.

Miranda was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, principal to shooting into a dwelling, principal to shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of principal to aggravated assault. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.