Man steals woman’s car, phones to stop her from calling for help, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home and stealing her car also took her phones so she could not call for help, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Kyle McCormick, made his way into a home along 15th Street in Holly Hill where a 68-year-old woman lives around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said McCormick demanded the keys to her 2021 Cadillac, following the woman around her home until she found her keys and he later drove off in the car with her cell and house phones. Officials said the woman was able to contact authorities just before 10 a.m.

According to a report, the woman told deputies McCormick pushed the door open and forced his way into the home, telling her, “I need your car, I’m serious.”

At one point, he asked her if there were any men in the home and grabbed her two phones before leaving the home.

Deputies said they were able to use the car’s security system to track down the Cadillac, which was found empty on Raleigh Avenue in Daytona Beach. McCormick was found and arrested at a gas station in Ormond Beach. According to the report, someone at the gas station called authorities and reported McCormick told them he committed a crime and to call 911.

McCormick faces home invasion robbery without a firearm, tampering with a witness, and grand theft motor vehicle charges.