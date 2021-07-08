New dispatch system gets faster response times in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – New technology is getting Volusia County first responders out the door quicker to certain calls.

The program is called ASAP, which stands for Automated Security Alarm Protocol.

In the first month of the dispatch center using it, Communications Director James Soukup said there have been 1,200 fewer calls for dispatch to handle. The calls would have come from a home or business security alarm system.

Soukup said before they started using it, an alarm would go off and the alarm company would then call the 911 center, tying up the dispatcher with taking down details before they could send response crews.

He said now, there’s no longer that phone call.

“That alarm hits the alarm company they just pull up the data and send that all directly to the 911 center,” he said.

With the data going directly into the system police or fire departments get to your property sooner.

“What that means is you’re saving two to three minutes when somebody first activates the alarm, we can have someone going in 15 to 20 seconds maximum,” he said.

For the system to work, alarm companies must participate. Soukup said most of the big companies do but you should check with your company.