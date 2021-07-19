Partly Cloudy icon
DeLeon Springs woman, 22, killed in crash on SR-417 in Orange County

23-year-old Kissimmee man critically injured in crash

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old DeLeon Springs woman was killed and a 23-year-old Kissimmee man was critically injured late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 11:50 p.m. on S.R. 417 near University Boulevard.

The FHP said the the woman was driving south on S.R. 417 when she lost control of the car, which left the road and struck a pole.

The woman, who was partially ejected, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The man was taken to Orlando Health in critical condition, according to an FHP report.

Both victims were wearing seat belts, the FHP report stated.

