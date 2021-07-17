Partly Cloudy icon
90º

Local News

12 injured in trolley crash in St. Augustine, firefighters say

Crash happened on St. Francis Street.

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: St. Augustine, Traffic
Trolley crash reported on St. Francis Street.
Trolley crash reported on St. Francis Street. (Courtesy of St. Augustine Fire Department)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A dozen people were hurt Saturday when a trolley overturned in St. Augustine, according to News 6 partner News4Jax.

The St. Augustine Fire Department posted on Facebook saying 12 people were taken to hospitals, but the condition of those transported was not known.

[TRENDING: New data shows Florida averages 6,500+ cases per day | More Saharan dust and La Nina | West Melbourne Walmart closes for deep cleaning ]

St. Augustine Fire said its crews responded along with several units from St. Johns County Fire Rescue after the accident on St. Francis Street.

News4Jax was told by a source that at least one person was flown to Orange Park Medical Center.

St. Augustine police are investigating the cause of the accident. A spokesperson said the car toppled onto its side while making a turn.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash.

Crews responded with several units from St. Johns County Fire Rescue to a report of an accident involving an overturned...

Posted by St. Augustine Fire Department on Saturday, July 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email