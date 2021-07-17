12 injured in trolley crash in St. Augustine, firefighters say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A dozen people were hurt Saturday when a trolley overturned in St. Augustine, according to News 6 partner News4Jax.

The St. Augustine Fire Department posted on Facebook saying 12 people were taken to hospitals, but the condition of those transported was not known.

[TRENDING: New data shows Florida averages 6,500+ cases per day | More Saharan dust and La Nina | West Melbourne Walmart closes for deep cleaning ]

Ad

St. Augustine Fire said its crews responded along with several units from St. Johns County Fire Rescue after the accident on St. Francis Street.

News4Jax was told by a source that at least one person was flown to Orange Park Medical Center.

St. Augustine police are investigating the cause of the accident. A spokesperson said the car toppled onto its side while making a turn.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash.