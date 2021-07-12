TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocking Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

Semi-truck on fire closes southbound lanes on Florida Turnpike

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The north and southbound lanes near Kissimmee Park Road on the Florida Turnpike were blocked Monday morning due to a vehicle fire.

The closure was reported before mile marker 237 and traffic was backed up to mile marker 238.

#Sky6 on scene at the #Turnpike

-North and Southbound lanes now CLOSED

Turnpike at 236MM pic.twitter.com/4cmtdjLllB — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) July 12, 2021

All south and northbound lanes were blocked as crews added the semi-truck on fire.

