Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocking Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

Semi-truck on fire near mile marker 237

Osceola County
traffic
Semi-truck on fire closes southbound lanes on Florida Turnpike
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The north and southbound lanes near Kissimmee Park Road on the Florida Turnpike were blocked Monday morning due to a vehicle fire.

The closure was reported before mile marker 237 and traffic was backed up to mile marker 238.

All south and northbound lanes were blocked as crews added the semi-truck on fire.

