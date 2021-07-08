Can I turn right on a red arrow?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

We all know that if you’re making a right turn on a red light, you have to come to a complete stop prior to making that right turn, but what if there is a red right-turn arrow?

Some drivers might wonder if they should stop, then turn, or if they should just wait until the arrow turns green.

“It comes to a shock to most drivers who I have asked, but the answer is yes,” Trooper Steve said. “You are allowed to make a right turn from a lane that is controlled by a red turn arrow. However, you must come to a complete stop prior to turning, just as if it was a solid red light.”

Of course, if there is a sign indicating no turn on red, then, obviously, you would not be allowed to make the turn.

“Some have asked, ‘Then why is the light shaped like an arrow?’” Trooper Steve said. “It’s to specifically inform a driver that this light is for their lane, and in return, hopefully reducing a driver’s confusion.”

