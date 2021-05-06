Ask Trooper Steve: Can I wear sunglasses at night?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer asked, “Is wearing sunglasses at night while driving legal?”

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

Ad

Trooper Steve said although you can’t be pulled over for wearing sunglasses at night, he does not recommend it as a normal routine unless there are extenuating circumstances.

“Obviously having anything over your eyes does obstruct your vision in some capacity. But believe it or not even I have done something like this,” he said. “I suffer from occasional severe migraines, and at night certain lights could be very triggering to those headaches. I can count on both hands how many times I have done this to decrease the bright lights out on the road.”

He said it is completely understandable if someone may leave their prescription sunglasses in the car and forgot their other ones at home or their workplace.

“The big thing to watch out for is wearing a polarized lens at night because vision can be impaired by this,” Trooper Steve said. “Depth perception can be affected by a polarized lens at night and could cause some issues while driving.”

Ad

Trooper Steve said although wearing sunglasses at night isn’t illegal, it is highly not recommended.