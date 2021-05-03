Is it against the law to watch TV while driving in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question received by Trooper Steve was, “Can I watch TV while driving?”

[TRENDING: 16-year-old girl killed in Orlando shooting | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]

Ad

“The fact that I need to answer this question lets me know there is so much work still to be done when it comes to promoting proactive driver safety,” Trooper Steve said.

Trooper Steve said watching a show on a device while driving is, in a word, dangerous.

“Why in the world would you want to watch television while operating a motor vehicle?” he said. “You are literally driving thousands of pounds down the road and yet you would want to watch TV?”

Florida traffic law specifically has a statute that goes into detail talking about a television-style device in view of a driver.

“This tells me this has been a problem for a long time,” Trooper Steve added.