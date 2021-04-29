Do I have to move over for a security vehicle with flashing yellow, amber lights?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer asked, “Am I required to move out of the way or yield right of way to a security vehicle with yellow or amber-style flashing lights?”

Trooper Steve said there is a complete separation compared to when you encounter a police vehicle, but the role members of the community play in a security position is very important.

“From protecting and observing private businesses to patrolling our communities, security officers fill in the gap when law enforcement can’t. But when it comes to their duties there are huge differences between a police officer, deputy sheriff or state trooper and a security officer,” he said.

He said a vehicle with flashing yellow lights does not require people to move out of their way.

“This would be like a construction vehicle driving behind you with their flashing yellow lights and you would be required to move, it just doesn’t work like that,” Trooper Steve said.

Trooper Steve said the flashing lights on a security vehicle are different than lights on a police vehicle.