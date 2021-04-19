Do I need to retake a test to get a Florida driver’s license?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A recent question he addressed is, “I have an out-of-state driver’s license. Will I need to retake the driving test or written test to get a Florida drivers license?”

“Here in the Sunshine State, Florida does recognize all other states as a valid lateral transfer to a Florida driver’s license,” Trooper Steve said. “As long as your license in another state is in good standing and you are currently relocating here to the state of Florida, you’d be able to turn in your out-of-state driver’s license and receive a Florida driver’s license.”

Trooper Steve said drivers do not have to retake the written or the practical portion of the driving exam.

“The only test that a driver would have to take would be the visual examination prior to receiving your Florida driver’s license,” he said. “Everything that I have previously mentioned is only for drivers licensed to operate a motor vehicle in the United States. A driver that is relocating from outside of the country would have to take both the driving and the written portion of the test prior to receiving their Florida driver’s license.”