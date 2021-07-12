Driver killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Sumter County, troopers say

The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed Monday, July 12, 2021 in a crash on I-75 in Sumter County. (Image: FHP)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old man from Spring Hill died Monday morning in a crash along Interstate 75, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP crash report, two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-75 near mile marker 321 around 7:25 a.m. when one truck slowed for traffic, the other failed to stop. The 31-year-old driver’s tractor-trailer collided with the rear of the second tractor-trailer driven by a 69-year-old man, troopers said.

Both vehicles overturned in the median and blocked portions of the highway, according to the report. The first tractor-trailer caught fire and the 31-year-old driver was killed in the crash, troopers said.

The driver, of Spring Hill, has not been identified yet.