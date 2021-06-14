Mostly Cloudy icon
87º

Traffic

Florida woman killed in rear-end crash on I-75 in Sumter County

93-year-old man suffers minor injuries in wreck

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Traffic
,
Sumter County
,
Fatal Crash
Photo does not have a caption

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 67-year-old Florida woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 early Monday in Sumter County when her car was rear-ended by a motor home driven by a 93-year-old man, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 4:44 a.m. on I-75 north near mile marker 319.

[TRENDING: 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s that massive tunnel thingy?]

The FHP said the motor home, driven by a Riverview man, failed to slow for traffic and struck the back of a car, causing the motor home to overturn onto its side.

The driver of the car, a Brandon woman, was taken to a hospital, where she later died, the FHP said.

The motor home driver suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to an FHP report.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: