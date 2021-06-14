Florida woman killed in rear-end crash on I-75 in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 67-year-old Florida woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 early Monday in Sumter County when her car was rear-ended by a motor home driven by a 93-year-old man, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 4:44 a.m. on I-75 north near mile marker 319.

The FHP said the motor home, driven by a Riverview man, failed to slow for traffic and struck the back of a car, causing the motor home to overturn onto its side.

The driver of the car, a Brandon woman, was taken to a hospital, where she later died, the FHP said.

The motor home driver suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to an FHP report.