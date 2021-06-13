Man ejected, seriously injured in Sumter County crash, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the 55-year-old Summerfield man was heading south on State Road 471, just north of SE 24th Avenue, Sunday morning when he lost control of the SUV.

Troopers said the vehicle, towing a trailer, hit a culvert and a mailbox before overturning.

The man was ejected from the car and is in critical condition. According to a crash report, the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.