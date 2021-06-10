1 injured in dump truck crash near Osceola Parkway toll plaza

OCSEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a dump truck and an SUV caused congestion Thursday near the Osceola Parkway toll plaza, according to fire rescue officials.

The crash was reported around noon near the intersection of Osceola Parkway and Storey Lake Boulevard. The crash occurred between the Osceola Parkway toll plaza and 535 interchange, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS.

Several people were inside the SUV and needed to be extracted from the heavily damaged vehicle, rescue crews said.

The eastbound lanes of Osceola Parkway were closed as first responders worked to free the crash victims and there was still a congestion in the area as of 2 p.m.

One patient was taken by ambulance to Osceola Regional hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Three Osceola County Fire Rescue stations, 42, 72 and 73, responded to the crash. The Kissimmee Utility Authority was also called to the scene because a transformer was damaged during the crash and may be affecting power in the area.