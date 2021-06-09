This Florida city was forced to ditch bridge’s rainbow-color scheme. Here’s why

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After planning to keep the Acosta Bridge lit up in rainbow colors throughout the week for Pride Month, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority on Tuesday said it was told by the Florida Department of Transportation that its color scheme was “out of compliance” with its existing permit, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

A statement from JTA’s spokesperson reads: “This afternoon, the FDOT informed the JTA that our scheduled color scheme for the Acosta Bridge is out of compliance with our existing permit. The JTA will comply accordingly.”

[TRENDING: Red-headed reptiles roam Fla. | Boy caught in roll-up gate dies | Aiden Fucci’s mom arrested in murder case]

Ad

News4Jax requested the permit for lighting on the Acosta Bridge from FDOT. We are waiting for their response.

On Tuesday night, the bridge returned to its usual blue color. Here’s a photo:

Acosta Bridge photo 06/08/21.

A statement from FDOT reads: “Aesthetic lighting on the Acosta Bridge is owned and operated by JTA. Questions about their lighting system, function and permit should be referred to JTA.”

News4Jax spoke with a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said the governor’s office had nothing to do with the decision on the lighting. The spokesperson said it’s a local issue that’s under investigation.

Notably, a story written by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, states that FDOT had rejected a request from Sarasota to light the Ringling Causeway Bridge with rainbow lights. It’s a request that the state has approved for other lighting displays.

Ad

It’s not uncommon to see the Acosta Bridge lit up in different colors throughout the year. On the Fourth of July, and most recently on Memorial Day weekend, the bridge was lit in red, white and blue.

Thank you to the brave heroes who gave everything defending our country and our freedoms🇺🇸



We wish you a happy and safe #MemorialDay



🚍Bus routes / Connexion follow Sunday schedules today



⛴The St. Johns River Ferry follows its normal schedule



🚝The Skyway is closed today pic.twitter.com/hL60qCbPx4 — Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) (@JTAFLA) May 31, 2021

When it was announced that Trevor Lawrence was coming to the Jaguars on April 29, the bridge was lit orange and purple -- the colors for Clemson University, where Lawrence played as quarterback in college.

Also in April, the JTA highlighted Autism Acceptance Month, lighting the bridge in these colors:

This week, we're highlighting #AutismAcceptanceMonth with the Acosta Bridge. Make a positive difference by supporting local charities and events, hiring someone with developmental disabilities and advocating for acceptance and education.



📸Photography by Fred Ortyl pic.twitter.com/euFn1L1E84 — Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) (@JTAFLA) April 20, 2021

Each month, JTA compiles a schedule to recognize different holidays, monthly awareness campaigns, special events, college and professional football games and other observances.

Here was the schedule as it was planned:

June 7-13: Pride Month -- Rainbow

June 18: Sickle Cell Awareness -- Red

June 19: Juneteenth -- Red, Black and Green

June 20-24: PTSD Awareness Month -- Teal

June 25-27: 100th Anniversary of the Acosta Bridge opening -- Yellow and Acosta Blue

July 1-4: Independence Day Holiday Week -- Red, White and Blue

A protest is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday. Protesters plan to bring Pride flags and either walk or drive across the bridge.