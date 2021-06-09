Texas bakery goes viral after backlash for rainbow pride cookies

A tiny Texas bakery is getting worldwide support for its “pride” cookies.

Confections, located in Lufkin, started selling rainbow cookies in honor of pride month.

The bakery says one of its customers canceled a major order after pictures of the colorful cookies were posted on Facebook.

More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here🌈✨ Posted by Confections on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

News of the scrapped order spread online and customers started lining up around the block.

One family showed support for Confections by purchasing the store’s entire inventory.

Others are sending in donations to the bakery. The owners say those funds are being sent to charities.

On Wednesday, young children in the area will hand out free pride cookies outside of the store.