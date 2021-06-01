Mount Dora formally recognizes Pride Month

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – June 1, 2021 marks a historic day for residents of Mount Dora in Lake County as city council members sign a new proclamation.

“Mount Dora, Florida is going to be the first city in Lake County to formally recognize June as LGBTQIA Pride month,” Danielle Olivani, the founder of Lake County Pride said.

Olivani has lived in Mount Dora for 17 years. In 2019 she founded Lake County Pride with the mission of giving back to her community.

“I feel like now is the time where we really need to make those changes and make those strides towards true really equality,” Olivani said.

In May, the New York native approached the Mayor of Mount Dora with her initiative for a new proclamation.

“She worked with us. She worked with our deputy city clerk, Jessica, and we now have the document,” Cathy Hoechst, the Mayor of Mount Dora said. “I think it’s a message that we continue to move forward. We’ve just come off a very challenging time and I think it’s important for everyone to know that we are moving forward we can move forward and we should move forward.”

Olivani said the proclamation gives hope for today’s generation and those who continue to struggle with their identity.

“The more we are out the more we promote acceptance,” Olivani said. “If they saw more people out and proud that would give them the strength and then the ability to share who they really are and to be their authentic selves. And that’s what we want. We want to promote a society that isn’t just tolerant but that truly accepts us and respects us.”