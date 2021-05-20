It’s almost Pride Month, and Lego announced its newest set called “Everyone is Awesome.”

The LGBTQIA+ set features an iconic rainbow flag on a buildable display model to show “love and acceptance” of all.

[TRENDING: Ana, is that you? | Teacher accused of distributing child porn | Fla. couple lured, tortured bears]

The kit also includes 11 monochrome minifigures which each have their own individual hairstyle and color of the rainbow.

Ad

Lego releases ‘Everyone is Awesome’ LGBTQ set ahead of Pride Month (Credit: Lego)

“I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” set designer Matthew Ashton said. “Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

The set includes 346 pieces and stands at 10.24 cm by 12.80 cm, fitting most shelves and window sills, Lego said in a news release.

The Lego Group said it’s “committed to building a more diverse and inclusive organization where everybody belongs, to help us reach and inspire every child (and grown-up…!) in the world.”

The company wants people to know Lego play is for everyone and this set helps celebrate all races, genders, and how people identify.

To learn more, click here.