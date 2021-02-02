Lego thieves stole $800 worth of kits from Sanford Target, police say

Sanford police say they are searching for two Lego thief suspects.

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police announced Tuesday they’re working to track down a pair of Lego thieves who took off with $800 worth of blocks, according to the department.

Officers said they’re not playing when it comes to tracking down the two who took the toys.

Detectives are working to find a man and a woman who were caught on surveillance video walking out of a Target on WP Ball Boulevard on Jan. 25 with a cart full of Lego kits.

Police said they picked out the packages and bypassed the register. Detectives believe the Lego kits they took are valued at $829.92.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the pair to call the Sanford Police Department.