54ºF

Ad

Local News

Lego thieves stole $800 worth of kits from Sanford Target, police say

Man, woman caught on surveillance camera

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Seminole County, Crime
Sanford police say they are searching for two Lego thief suspects.
Sanford police say they are searching for two Lego thief suspects. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police announced Tuesday they’re working to track down a pair of Lego thieves who took off with $800 worth of blocks, according to the department.

Officers said they’re not playing when it comes to tracking down the two who took the toys.

Detectives are working to find a man and a woman who were caught on surveillance video walking out of a Target on WP Ball Boulevard on Jan. 25 with a cart full of Lego kits.

[TRENDING: Even colder air on the way | Latest on $1,400 economic relief payments | Bars, nightclubs continue to disobey local COVID-19 rules]

Ad

Police said they picked out the packages and bypassed the register. Detectives believe the Lego kits they took are valued at $829.92.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the pair to call the Sanford Police Department.

#CanYouIdentify On January 25, 2021 the male and female pictured were observed walking around Target, located at 1201...

Posted by Sanford Police Department on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: