Pride book sale underway through Orange County Library System

The Friends of the Orange County Library System Bookstore is located on the third floor of Orange County Library System’s main library in Downtown Orlando. The store has something for any age including books, movies and music.

“All of the items that come into the store are donated by the public or library books that have been taken out of circulation,” said Retail and Volunteer Coordinator Brett Van Wagner.

The bookstore is run by volunteers with the Friends of the Orange County Library System.

“Our average price is $1.50 and we have a $1 section. We have a lot of used DVDs and CDs that run as low as 50 cents,” said Van Wagner.

Proceeds from the bookstore go to The Friends of the Orange County Library System and they help fund things like scholarships and programs for the staff at OCLS.

Celebrating Pride month, the bookstore is hosting a Pride book sale, partnering with The Center, an organization that provides resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We provide free mental health counseling, we oversee the Orlando United Assistance Center that assists Pulse survivors, we have senior programming and youth programming, addiction and recovery and more,” said Executive Director George Wallace.

Wallace said the Center downsized its library, donating dozens of books to the bookstore. Including reference materials and books with characters representing members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The kids that come into the library, to see representation is so important so books like ‘George’ and other children’s books that we have a large collection of, we made sure that was included in the donation,” said Wallace.

The Pride Book sale runs through the end of June. The store is open Monday through Saturday.