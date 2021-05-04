Orange County libraries offer free English, Spanish courses for all levels

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Library System offers English and Spanish courses for all skill levels, free of charge.

The course use to be taught in-person at several of its branches, but because of the pandemic, they’ve had to go virtual. You can now learn English or Spanish from just about anywhere.

“As a new immigrant I wanted to improve my language, I want to get more in the community,” said Hetty Huang.

Huang was born and raised in China. A few years ago, she moved to the U.S. with hopes of studying at the University of Central Florida. With little English, she took the college entry test.

“I failed, but I didn’t give up, I continued to study,” said Huang.

She started taking English courses with the Orange County Library System. The curriculum created 15 years ago by ESL Specialist Jelitza Rivera.

“We have writing courses. Writing clearly with grammar and we work slowly to help them get to whole paragraphs and cover letters. Then we have speaking classes where we work on pronunciation,” said Rivera.

