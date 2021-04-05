Get a free ticket to WonderWorks when you sign up for an Orange County library card

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – To help celebrate National Library Week, Orange County is offering a free ticket to an amusement park for those who sign up for a new library card.

New library cardholders will get a free ticket to WonderWorks, a science-themed indoor amusement park, if they register for a free card between April 4-10.

The offer does not include Winter Park or Maitland libraries as they are not part of the Orange County Library System.

Register for a new card by visiting the OCLS website. Individuals will have to fill out a form and a card will be mailed within two weeks, according to OCLS.

