6 things you can get with a free Orange County library card

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, many families are trying to get back to some sense of normalcy. That may include a trip to the library.

The Orange County Library System has been open throughout the pandemic, offering safe and unique ways for people to learn, grow and connect. News 6 is partnering with the Orange County Library System to highlight the programs and perks offered.

OCLS has 15 locations throughout Orange County with a variety of programs and resources for people of all ages. In order to access those perks, you’ve got to get a library card. It’s free for Orange County residents with a valid ID card. Those living outside the county can also apply for a card for a fee. You can get a library card at any of the OCLS locations, or online by clicking here.

Books, magazines and music

A library card gives you access to more than 1.7 million items in its collection including books, magazines, movies and music. eBooks, audio books and other publications are included.

Classes and Events

Free access to dozens of classes and events for kids, teens and adults. Some of the classes include ‘Cuisine Corner’ where you can cook along with local chefs and restaurateurs, English classes, Sewing and art classes. OCLS also offers instructional courses for computer programs like Microsoft Excel, Powerpoint and Photoshop. Due to the pandemic, most of the classes are now taught virtually. Classes and events are free. Click here for a list of classes and events.

Social Worker

OCLS has a licensed social worker on staff, providing one-on-one assistance and expert referrals to help with unemployment benefits, affordable housing, counseling and mental health, Immigration and more. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Online Resources

Dozens of online resources from research databases, to technology tutorials, early learning and job skills can be accessed with your Orange County library membership. Click here for a list of resources.

Delivery Service

Did you know OCLS delivers? You can get books, CDs and movies delivered to your door for free. Click here for more information.

Access to the Melrose Center

The 26,000 square-foot Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center for Technology, Innovation and Creativity is located on the second floor of OCLS’s main library downtown. It includes audio, film and photography studios along with flight simulators and a fabrication lab with 3-D printers. The Melrose Center also houses driving simulators for teens and construction simulators to help with job training. The Melrose Center is free for library members. Due to the pandemic, the Melrose Center is currently closed to the public with plans to reopen sometime this summer. However, there are some classes and events being held virtually in the meantime. Click here to see what the Melrose Center has to offer.