Create pulley system, build paper chopper using Orange County Library’s new STEAM kits

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With straws, tape and yarn, kids can learn how to create a simple pulley system from home.

It’s one of several STEAM kits offered by the Orange County Library System. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“Each comes in a take-home bag, so you don’t have to worry about gathering up materials. It’s just grab and go,” said Youth Services Librarian Silence Bourn.

Bourn helped come up with the concept. Each kit contains a STEAM project with a story behind it.

“Another one that we have is loosely based on Peter Rabbit, so you have to design a marble run and that will be the farmer’s garden and the marble is Peter trying to get to all of the veggies,” Bourn said.

In this project, kids can create their own obstacles on a paper plate.

“It uses gravity and your motor skills to navigate the marble around the maze and get to the finish line,” Bourn said.