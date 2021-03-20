I-4 project on track to be complete by end of 2021, FDOT says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews are on track to complete the I-4 project by the end of the year, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said this past December, crews finished the final alignment of general-use lanes.

This has increased safety on the corridor, drivers will experience fewer lane closures and lane shifts in 2021, according to FDOT.

Transportation officials said crews will finish managed lanes in 2021.

Crews will also have to repave the lanes on the 21-mile project.

The project goes from State Road 434 to Kirkman Road.

The estimated cost of the project is about $4.5 billion.

Drivers can view a construction schedule and lane closure schedule at this link from the FDOT.