Video shows suspected burglar crash SUV after fleeing from Osceola deputies

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Video captured by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit shows a suspected burglar crashing into an oncoming car while attempting to flee from deputies.

Kevin Arzola, 33, is facing charges of burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property. He has also received nearly 30 traffic citations for violations including failure to stop at red lights, improper passing and driving in the wrong lane.

Deputies driving unmarked vehicles attempted to block Arzola’s SUV in a restaurant parking lot so they could arrest him May 25 on burglary-related charges.

By driving over sidewalks, curbs and a landscaped embankment, the SUV managed to slip past deputies and reach U.S. 192, the video shows.

Deputies did not chase after Arzola’s vehicle on the ground, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez, because investigators knew his identity.

Even without being chased, video captured by the agency’s helicopter shows the SUV driving recklessly for about 8 miles before crashing into a car at the intersection of John Young Parkway and West Mabbette Street.

The condition of the motorist allegedly struck by Arzola’s SUV was not immediately known. The crash remains under investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.