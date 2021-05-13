Man found under pool deck after fleeing crash, causing second wreck, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man faces charges after Volusia County deputies say he drove away from a minor crash only to run a red light and cause a more serious wreck Tuesday night in Deltona.

Investigators said Jeffrey Hawley was driving a white Chevrolet pickup when he ran the red light at the intersection of Howland Boulevard and New Mark Drive. His truck slammed into another vehicle, causing the pickup to roll several times and hit a power poll, according to deputies.

The 42-year-old managed to get out of the truck through the windshield, but deputies said he left behind his wallet and identification.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s Alert One helicopter was called in to assist in the search for Hawley, along with law enforcement dogs and patrol officers, records show. Deputies said they found the man hiding under a pool deck about a block away. The sheriff’s office posted video of the arrest online, which can be seen in the media player below.

Hawley faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injury, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving with a suspended/revoked license, reckless driving with damage to persons/property and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

He is being held without bond at the Volusia County jail on another charge of failure to appear for heroin possession and violation of pretrial release for neglect of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.