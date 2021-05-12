Volusia County teen faces manslaughter charge in security guard attack

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys for a Volusia County teen entered a no-contest plea to a manslaughter charge Wednesday in the case surrounding a deadly altercation with a security guard.

The 14-year-old was living at the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home last month when a security guard found him off campus and escorted him to his room. During that time, an altercation escalated into a physical fight, with the teen punching the guard in the head several times, according to the Volusia County sheriff.

The guard, identified as 52-year-old Michael Ellis, was able to walk out of the room but started to show signs of medical distress minutes later, officials said. Ellis lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital, authorities said. He died a few days later.

Investigators previously said a medical evaluation was needed to determine whether the fight contributed to Ellis’s death or if other medical factors were involved. Authorities did not say if the teen’s actions directly resulted in his death.

The teen is now part of a juvenile maximum-risk commitment program and is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.