Sheriff Mike Chitwood involved in takedown of driver fleeing in stolen police cruiser, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver fleeing in a stolen police cruiser was taken into custody with the help of the Volusia County sheriff, according to the sheriff’s office.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that northbound I-95 was temporarily shut down in the Oak Hill area due to a pursuit, which began after the driver stole a police vehicle from another county and fled.

Suspect accused of fleeing in stolen police cruiser taken into custody in Volusia County, deputies say. (Image: Sky 6) (WKMG)

The driver was caught and arrested, according to the tweet.

Agency officials said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was involved in the takedown but did not offer any additional details. Deputies also said the arrest was a result of multiagency efforts that spanned across multiple locations.

*UPDATE* I-95 reopening momentarily following closure due to police activity. A suspect in a stolen police vehicle has been taken into custody. There were multiple agencies involved and multiple locations of incidents... Stay tuned for more info and video, coming soon. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 6, 2021

I-95 is expected to reopen soon, deputies said.