Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood donates plasma after recovering from COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Now that Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has recovered from COVID-19, he decided to donate his plasma to help patients who are still battling the deadly respiratory illness.

Chitwood posted a picture Monday showing him making the donation at a OneBlood center.

“Hey all - just did my part and donated a pint of plasma with OneBlood. I’m told this has the potential to help 3 seriously ill covid-19 patients within days. A big thank you to everyone working hard on treatments for those who are sick,” Chitwood wrote on Facebook.

Chitwood first announced that he had contracted COVID-19 in late July, forcing him to take sick leave for the first time in his 33-year law enforcement career.

He doesn’t know how he contracted the illness.

After he was cleared to return to work in August, he described the coronavirus as “the worst sickness” he’s ever experienced.

“You can’t sleep, you can’t eat but I got the all-clear to go back to work, so I’m raring to go here,” Chitwood said on his first full day back on the job.

For months now, recovered COVID-19 patients have been asked to donate their plasma so it can be used to treat those hospitalized with the illness.

