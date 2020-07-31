‘Anyone can catch this:’ Volusia County sheriff in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is out sick for the first time in his 33-year law enforcement career thanks to the novel coronavirus.

The sheriff himself confirmed his positive COVID-19 test Friday on social media in an update on the county’s virus total.

“COVID-19 update for Volusia County - and a positive COVID test for me,” Chitwood wrote.

The sheriff said he is experiencing mild symptoms from the virus. He said he will quarantine for 14 days with no contact with others.

Chitwood has been updating the community daily on how many residences in the area are being monitored for possible COVID-19 cases. Early on in the pandemic, the sheriff was critical of the Volusia County- Florida Department of Health for not releasing that, putting first responders in danger, according to the sheriff.

“I am encouraging anyone who is not feeling up to par to get tested. I have no idea how I contracted this and that is a lesson in itself: Anyone can catch this,” Chitwood wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the county’s law enforcement leader is out, saying it’s the first time in his long career.

“We are wishing him a quick recovery and will continue to work hard while he’s out sick for the first time in 33 years,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

As of Friday morning, Volusia County has reported 6,834 cases since March, an increase by 127 in the past 24 hours. More than 100 people in Volusia have died from the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health.