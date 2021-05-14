VIDEO: Driver fleeing deputies sideswipes cars in Volusia County traffic

Video from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows a driver fleeing police and sideswiping cars in traffic.

The sheriff’s office said the driver took off from deputies in Deltona and DeLand on Thursday afternoon.

The driver was spotted by the county’s Air One helicopter.

Around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies said the driver of a white Kia Optima drove away from deputies during a proactive narcotics operation in Deltona.

Law enforcement officials said they attempted a traffic stop at the West Volusia Regional Shopping Center.

Investigators said a deputy tried to enforce a traffic stop and the driver left the scene.

The sheriff’s office said deputies backed off and followed at a distance.

Air One was following the driver from the sky, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver drove on Interstate 4 to Orange City and drove into oncoming lanes and became wedged against stationary traffic at the intersection of Saxon Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Officers said the driver and the passenger left the car but were quickly caught by investigators.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Ronnie Ross and the passenger was identified as 27-year-old Keith Williams.

Ross is on probation for a previous charge of battery. Williams had active warrants on drug charges.