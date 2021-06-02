2 arrested in crash while fleeing Palm Bay police

Two men are arrested in Palm Bay.

PALM BAY, Fla. – Two 19-year-old men were arrested after crashing in Brevard County while fleeing from police, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 520.

According to Palm Bay police, investigators were trying to take a man who was in a vehicle into custody.

The driver of vehicle fled, however, ramming his car into a police cruiser and striking an officer, officials said. The officer was not injured.

The driver traveled at a high rate of speed on I-95 and crashed into another car on westbound S.R. 520. No one was injured.

Police said the driver, Anthony Braswell, and Michael Allen were arrested on charges of aggravated battery on law enforcement officer and aggravated fleeing and eluding.