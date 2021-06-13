1 dead, 1 critically injured after fiery crash in Osceola County, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person died and another is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2003 Mercedes was heading south on John Young Parkway near Ravenwood Sunday morning when the car went off the road, hit a bus stop and later hit a tree, ejecting the two men in the vehicle.

[TRENDING: 1,000-acre brush fire burns in Volusia | Saharan dust returns: When to see vibrant sunrises, sunsets | Deputies: Grandmother tried to fight off Florida Publix shooter]

Ad

The FHP said the car was then engulfed in flames. Troopers have not identified the man who died. A 24-year-old Orlando man is in critical condition and was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to the crash report.

Troopers said both men were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.