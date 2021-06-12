Man, 47, dies in Marion County crash when vehicle overturned, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died in a Marion County crash after his vehicle overturned Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 47-year-old man, of Fort McCoy, was traveling in his SUV on 203rd Avenue Road, just north of Highway 316, when the vehicle went off the roadway and overturned.

The FHP said the driver was the only one in the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.

According to the crash report, the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.