Man, woman riding motorcycle killed in head-on crash in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were killed Thursday night in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The double fatal crash happened around 9:10 p.m. on State Road 200 near SW 147 Lane.

The FHP said the pickup, driven by a 56-year-old Hernando man, was traveling south on S.R. 200 and entered the northbound lane to pass other vehicles.

The pickup, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, struck a northbound motorcycle head-on, troopers said.

The motorcycle driver, a 38-year-old man, and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman, both of Weirsdale, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The pickup driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, the FHP said.

S.R. 200 reopened at 3 a.m. Friday.