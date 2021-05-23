Crash kills at least 1, sends 2 to hospital, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Sunday morning.

The department said the crash happened in front of the FedEx building at 3100 NW 35th Ave.

Traffic in both directions at this location is being diverted.

Details of the crash are limited, but at least one person is dead. Two other people were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as we receive it.